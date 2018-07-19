Angolan Gelson Dala to Remain in Sporting Until 2022

Luanda — Angolan international football player Gelson Dala will continue playing for Sporting de Portugal until the end of the 2021/2022 season, according to online edition of Portuguese newspaper "Abola".

The team's board opted for the renewal the 22-year old strike contract, with the termination provision standing at EUR 60 million.

The parties are still to resume discussion on revision of salary of the player and the extension for two more periods, until 2024.

However, Gelson Dala will represent Rio Ave until the end of the coming season, on loan from Sporting.