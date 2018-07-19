Angola Defends Real Cooperation Plan At CPLP

Sal Island, Cabo Verde — The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, defended on Tuesday, in Sal Island (Cabe Verde) a realistic cooperation plan in the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

In his first speech in a summit of Heads of State and Government of the CPLP, João Lourenço asked that this partnership be always in strict compliance with the internal rules of the states that are part of it.

The statesman said that the Angolan government has been taking decisive steps in opening up the internal market, in order to make it more attractive to foreign investment, by clearly improve the business environment.

At the opening of the 12th CPLP Summit, João Lourenço said that the Executive established as one of the priorities the economic cooperation aimed at the diversification of the economic and reduction of the burden on the oil sector.

The Angolan head of State stressed that, despite the geographical distances, Angola is eager to see the existing cooperation between the countries of the community reinforced so as to meet the needs of the respective peoples.

The President of the Republic expressed concern about the situation in states such as Guinea Bissau and Mozambique and hoped that Brazil would resume the role of one of the main world economies. Finally, he said that he believed that the countries of the community could be stronger by committing themselves to solidarity, respecting the sovereignty and independence of each State, as well as the international agreements and treaties.