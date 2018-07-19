19 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: NGO Raises Funds for Education, Welfare of 1,000 Orphans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Cecilia Ogezi

An Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO), Golden Grace International, has organised a fund raising dinner/award night to raise funds for about 1,000 orphans, indigent, handicapped and destitute children in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The founder of the NGO, Mrs. Gladys Chukwu Onyebuchi, who spoke during the ceremony, at the weekend, explained that the fund would be used for the completion of a permanent site, 'Place of Hope' for the children.

Onyebuchi stated that the initiative was aimed at finding a place for the underprivileged, as part of the 3rd anniversary celebration of her school, adding that the award night was meant to recognise people in the society, who have contributed to the welfare of children.

"I am passionate about children and my decision to help the less-privileged started early in life when I was much younger. I faced the challenge of not being able to pay my teachers at some point. So, when I started my own school, I have to take some of these children

free. I sort assistance from the people who came to my rescue. Some of them are the people you see me awarding today."

Onyebuchi also disclosed that she has 20 vulnerable children in her school, but hopes to expand it by providing six-year free education for the 1,000 children, drawn from different places of the society.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion/executive director, Icon Global Foundation, Chief Ephraim Nwonu, commended the founder, noting that charity was his area of specialisation, just as he added that he

sees the care for the vulnerable children as a significant project to embark upon by everyone.

"We play politics with a lot of things and these children are vulnerable and need to be cared for, to grow up in the country to lead responsible lives, rather than leaving them, because their future will be bleak," he said.

Nwonu pledged to support the project with the sum of N10 million, just as he called on other well-meaning Nigerians to support the project as it is a worthy cause. The project manager, Stephen Osadebay disclosed that among the children picked from 40 orphanage homes, some young girls are suffering from Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), due to early pregnancy, adding that the NGO is working with over 150 schools with a psycho social department to support the vision.

Nigeria

Airlines That'll Succeed Are Those That Aren't Too Posh

Recent years have been brutal for African airlines but, in spite of that, there is a new rush to resurrect dead national… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.