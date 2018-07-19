Nigeria: NGO Raises Funds for Education, Welfare of 1,000 Orphans

An Abuja-based non governmental organisation (NGO), Golden Grace International, has organised a fund raising dinner/award night to raise funds for about 1,000 orphans, indigent, handicapped and destitute children in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The founder of the NGO, Mrs. Gladys Chukwu Onyebuchi, who spoke during the ceremony, at the weekend, explained that the fund would be used for the completion of a permanent site, 'Place of Hope' for the children.

Onyebuchi stated that the initiative was aimed at finding a place for the underprivileged, as part of the 3rd anniversary celebration of her school, adding that the award night was meant to recognise people in the society, who have contributed to the welfare of children.

"I am passionate about children and my decision to help the less-privileged started early in life when I was much younger. I faced the challenge of not being able to pay my teachers at some point. So, when I started my own school, I have to take some of these children

free. I sort assistance from the people who came to my rescue. Some of them are the people you see me awarding today."

Onyebuchi also disclosed that she has 20 vulnerable children in her school, but hopes to expand it by providing six-year free education for the 1,000 children, drawn from different places of the society.

Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion/executive director, Icon Global Foundation, Chief Ephraim Nwonu, commended the founder, noting that charity was his area of specialisation, just as he added that he

sees the care for the vulnerable children as a significant project to embark upon by everyone.

"We play politics with a lot of things and these children are vulnerable and need to be cared for, to grow up in the country to lead responsible lives, rather than leaving them, because their future will be bleak," he said.

Nwonu pledged to support the project with the sum of N10 million, just as he called on other well-meaning Nigerians to support the project as it is a worthy cause. The project manager, Stephen Osadebay disclosed that among the children picked from 40 orphanage homes, some young girls are suffering from Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), due to early pregnancy, adding that the NGO is working with over 150 schools with a psycho social department to support the vision.