Nigeria in Dire Need of Resident Doctors, Say Experts

Abuja — An Abuja-based neurosurgeon and consultant, Dr. Biodun Ogungbo, and his counterpart, Dr. Iyore James, have said Nigeria is in urgent need of the services of resident doctors. In a paper titled‎ "Ring My Bell", the two experts said resident doctors had formed a formidable force within the health sector and were important members of the health care team and should be coveted.

While criticising religious practices which discourages people from seeking medical attention, they eulogised the effort of the President Muhammadu Buhari in signing the residency bill into law, reiterating that doctors are fighting for improvements.

The paper read, "You know we are short of doctors. You know we are short of trained specialists. You know resident doctors become specialists and they do massive amounts of work in the hospitals.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Residency Bill into law which is a welcome development. Resident doctors are the work horses in hospitals and are young doctors training to become consultants and specialists.

"They are very important members of the health care team and should be coveted case in Nigeria. Raise your voices. We will not be used and abused.

"As often, we will write to inform and educate healthcare practitioners, the public and the government. Some religious leaders pose major healthcare dilemma for our population.

"We need more voices. We need more people talking and more people educating both the public and the government.

"We must come together and collaborate in increasing the volume of the discourse. We need to disrupt the status quo in our healthcare system, explode it and rebuild it from the ashes‎.

"After all, has God not given man the knowledge to make advances in medicine and technology? Our traditional healers and herbalists must recognize the limits of their therapy, set ego aside, be honest and advise patients to seek medical help. There are many more to inform and educate."