18 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Cleric Named Chadema Serengeti District Acting Secretary

By Anthony Mayunga

Chadema has named the Reverend Zakaria Kituni as the acting Chadema secretary for Serengeti District following the recent resignation of Mr Julius Anthony, on accusations of sabotaging the party.

According to Chadema Mara Regional secretary Chacha Heche, the Rev Kituni will be acting district secretary while Mr Anthony is being investigated.

"In a meeting held on July 17, 2018 in Serengeti District we unanimously agreed to select an acting secretary so the party's activities could be carried out as usual while we continue investigating the claims. If implicated, we will take further action against him," Mr Heche said.

The Rev Kituni has pledged to bring unity within the party so Chadema goals could be achieved.

Mr Anthony told MCL Digital that he had remained an ordinary member of Chadema and that if the party's investigation finds him unfit for the position he will agree on the decision.

He termed accusations facing him "baseless" and were just "intrigues of some people".

Mr Anthony is accused of improperly filling in a form of appointment of the party's aspirant for Ikoma councillorship, causing the latter's failure to return the form as it was claimed that it was a deliberate strategy to make CCM contestant Michael Kunani to sail unopposed.

He is also accused of hiding the party's rubber stamps and causing some forms of the party's aspirant for Manchira councillorship to be returned without being stamped.

