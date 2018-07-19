Tanzania: Authorities Disqualifies Names of 11 Chadema Candidates Ahead of By-Elections

Arusha — Names of 11 candidates vying civic posts on Chadema ticket in Ngorongoro District, Arusha Region have been disqualified over various reasons including being illiterate.

In Arusha Region, the by-elections will be conducted in 20 wards. This follows the decision by 19 civic leaders from Chadema to deflect into CCM, while one councilor from Baray Ward in Karatu District, Moshi Darabe, died.

Chadema Arusha regional chairman Amani Golugwa claimed on Tuesday, July 17, that the measure was meant to sabotage the opposition party ahead of the October 12 polls.

"So far, we only have nine candidates out of 20. We had planned to field candidates in all 20 wards. But, as you can see, some have been disqualified in the last minutes preventing us from returning forms of new candidates in time," he lamented.

In Arusha city, where the polls will be held in four wards, already Chadema candidates for Osunyai and Kaloleni wards were facing objections. But, these have already been sorted out.