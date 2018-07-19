Nigeria: Fayemi Receives Certificate of Return, Pledges Not to Fail Electorate

Ado Ekiti — The governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).He promised not to disappoint the people of the state who gave him the governorship mandate.

National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Osun States, Adedeji Soyebi, presented the certificate to Fayemi at the INEC office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.Deputy governor-elect, Bisi Egbeyemi also received his certificate of return at the event.

Fayemi promised that Ekiti State would enjoy the benefits of good governance from October 16, when he would take over the reins of power.He commended the electoral body for doing what he described as an "excellent job" of conducting the governorship poll.He contended that the election was "seamless, free, fair, credible and violence-free," contrary to the claim by the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) that it was marred by irregularities.

Fayemi said INEC should be commended for conducting a process of 14 steps, which climaxed with the presentation of the certificate of return.He stressed that INEC did a good job in delivering the election in a credible and professional manner, despite the fears expressed in the build-up to the poll.He also commended the security agencies for providing security back up, which gave the electorate the confidence to come out and cast their ballots.

Fayemi thanked the APC National Working Committee (NWC) headed by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the state Executive Committee, led by the Chairman, Olajide Awe.He said: "For INEC, the work has just ended, but for us, the work has just started. We have a responsibility not to disappoint our people.

"Ekiti people will see the benefit of good governance by the grace of God as from October 16."

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. AbdulGaniy Raji, expressed delight that the election was successful, despite the tension that preceded it.He commended the people for the maturity they displayed before, during and after the election.According to him, Ekiti poll has moved the stakes higher and expressed the hope that future elections would be successful.Soyebi explained that the presentation of the certificate of return marked the end of the process of the governorship election.He described Ekiti as a homogenous state, and urged the people to continue to one another's brother's keepers.

"If there are issues arising from the election, another arm of government would take care of that. That would be another important day in the history of the state," he said.