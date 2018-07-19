Nigeria: Police Arrest Boko Haram Chiefs, Fighters in North East

Maiduguri — The Borno State Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, has said 22 Boko Haram commanders and fighters have been arrested by the ACP Abba Kyari-led Inspector General of Police's Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in parts of the North East geo-political zone.

According to him, they were responsible for the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls, suicide attacks and killings in that region of the country.Parading the suspects yesterday in Maiduguri, Chukwu added that the force destroyed the sect's camps and detonated some improvised explosive devices (IEDs).The suspects included one 20-year-old Adam Mala (aka Ba'Adam), a native of Kala-Balge council area of Borno and coordinator/ kingpin of the suicide bombings in his home state and Adamawa.

The CP added that Adam conveys female and male suicide bombers from Sambisa Forest to different locations in the two states for operations.He said the explosives were detonated around the 333 Artillery Battalion within the Maiduguri metropolis.Chukwu disclosed that eight of the suspects fully participated in the kidnap of over 276 Chibok schoolgirls on April 14, 2014 in Borno State, adding that the IRT was deployed to work in collaboration with the CPs of the two states and the force's special terrorism investigation team.

The squad, according to him, was to investigate all recorded suicide attacks killings with a view to effecting arrest of culprits.The Borno police chief stated that the suspects had confessed to the bombings in both states.His words: "The suspects have also confessed to the kidnap of the Chibok schoolgirls and ambush of security personnel among other violent crimes.

"Since the inception of the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the North East, especially Borno, the command has not recorded this magnitude of arrests of confessed Boko Haram commanders and foot soldiers in a single operation.

"The giant stride and proactive initiatives of the present leadership of the force have brought our success this far."He stated that the suspects would be arraigned in court at the completion of investigations.Chukwu enthused that the foresight of the police, military and other security agencies would bring terrorism to an end nationwide in no time.

He commended the people of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states for their cooperation and support in the counter-terrorism war.The CP restated the unwavering commitment of the police in preventing and detecting criminal activities across the federation.