Malawi: Councils to Invest in Infrastructure Development

Mzimba — Mbelwa Council has set a pace for councils in the country by penetrating in the infrastructure development sector going miles constructing a three story building that will accommodate about 82 government offices.

District Commissioner (DC) for Mzimba, Thomas Chirwa said the structure would be the tallest in the council adding beauty of the district.

He said government departments were housed in different buildings making it hard for coordination within heads of departments who had to move from one place to another which was tedious.

"We hope that once it's completed it will be very easy for us to hold management meetings without moving from one point to another."

Adding that "The building itself will stand out beautify the council as it will be the only tall building that will be noticed from a far," Chirwa noted.

The DC said that apart from them achieving in the infrastructure development, the project would inspire other Councils to emulate from them and do the same in their Councils.

"We have seen that people have already started admiring us and they would want to do the same in their councils but also right here in the district," Chirwa observed.

He added that the project has created job opportunities to those that are working on it and that it would go a long way changing lives of people who would reinvest what they are getting from the project.

"The project has massively contributed to the social economic development of people living in Mzimba," Chirwa said.

DEC construction foreman, working on the project, Wongani Phiri said that they are providing the best quality of construction so that the building doesn't pose any danger in the lives of people once completed as it has always been in so many projects people undertake.

Currently the building is on the basement level and shortly will be doing ground floor slab.The targeted time frame for the DC offices to be completed is 19 months, it is being constructed by DEC Construction.

The building of the same touch is also being constructed in Thyolo District and expected to be completed before end of 2018.