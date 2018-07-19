18 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania By-Elections - Chadema Runner Barred From Ward Seat

By Godfrey Kahango

Songwe — Election officials at Songwe Regional Council have disqualified Chadema candidate for Mpona Ward by-elections, Iskaka Mlonge following a vetted objection by his CCM counterpart, Michael Siwingwa.

The local electoral commission said it was satisfied by grounds for disqualification put forward by the CCM candidate. It has since announced Mr Siwingwa as the unopposed councilor for Mpona.

Songwe Regional Council's executive director Elias Newala told Mwananchi Digital that they had followed proper protocol to arrive at the decision to kick out Chadema's candidate.

"All procedure was followed - including providing education. Both candidates took forms, brought them back without any issues. Afterwards, they were given the opportunity to raise objections," he said.

At that point, CCM filed an objection which the commission was "satisfied with" according to Mr Newala. However, he could not be drawn to comment on the reasons offered in CCM complaint's against Mr Mlonge.

Chadema Secretary for Songwe Meshack Mgaya confirmed that their candidate for the Mpona Councillorship had been kicked out. However, he argued that the objections raised by their opponents were baseless.

Despite Chadema responding to the commission's letter, their candidate was still asked to step aside, according to Mr Mgaya, who added that they have since lodged an appeal with the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and are awaiting a response.

