19 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Train Ferrying Petroleum Derails at Kibarani in Mombasa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Laban Walloga/Daily Nation
Pedestrians had to walk for kilometres to town after Makupa Causeway was shut by police.
By Winnie Atieno

A cargo train ferrying more 100,000 litres of petroleum from Mombasa port has derailed at Kibarani, causing traffic woes into the central business district of Kenya’s second biggest city.

The train that was using the old metre gauge railway lost its way at 4.30am and and a wagon emptied its highly flammable contents on the railway line.

It derailed on an underpass with the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway, the main road to Mombasa's central business district.

Hours later, police sealed off the area and closed the Makupa Causeway near Uganda Property and ordered motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to use alternative routes to reach the CBD during the morning rush hour.

Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki urged motorists to use alternative routes to the city centre.

Motorists heading to Mombasa town centre, Moi International Airport and Standard Gauge Railway, he said, should use the Kenya Ports Authority route.

"We have asked KPA to allow passengers to use the route. We have also asked buses from Nairobi and upcountry heading to Mombasa to use Mariakani- Mwakirunge route," he added.

He said investigations had started to establish the cause of the derailment even as he ruled out foul play.

"We are trying to ensure there is safety, thereafter we decant the fuel and open up the road,” he said.

Engineers from Kenya Railways and official from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) were overseeing the decantation of petrol from the derailed wagons to petrol tankers.

This is the second train to derail at Kibarani in less than a month.

Three weeks ago, a wagon from Kenya Railways Corporation derailed in the same area, spilling thousands of litres of petrol.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina at that time blamed garbage for the derailment.

The county government of Mombasa has since cleared the garage.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.