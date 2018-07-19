South Africa: Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Grade 10 Pupil On School Grounds

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a Grade 10 pupil on school grounds in the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said the shooting occurred at Mokgolokwe Middle School near Batlharo, and it was reported at 15:00.

"I cannot divulge much information at this stage, but I can confirm that a 17-year-old boy was shot and we have opened a preliminary investigation to determine the surrounding circumstances," Mooi added.

"A case of murder has been opened. Based on the information we have received, the suspect is not related to the deceased."

