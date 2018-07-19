Rwanda: Players Advised to Get Agents

With the transfer window now open, local football players have been advised to acquire agents or managers to professionalise their careers and avoid unnecessary complications in transfers.

Speaking to Times Sport in an interview on Wednesday, Rwanda's FIFA licensed football Patrick Gakumba advised players from all clubs to try having agents.

"Most of the domestic football transfer troubles are due to the fact that most players don't get for agents to guide and advise them before they sign contracts," he explained

The agent pointed out that some of these players blindly sign contracts without understanding what some of the clauses entail and end up professionally, and some risking sanctions.

Gakumba, who recently engineered Meddie Kagera's move to Tanzanian giants Simba FC on a lucrative deal from Kenya's Gor Mahia, was also the brains behind Jacques Tuyisenge, Kagere and Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza's move to Gor Mahia two years ago.

"Football cannot be complete without agents; we play a big role as middlemen. most of our, players don't have agents representing their interests, which is a problem. I would encourage players to try having managers - especially during transfer windows," he added.

Gakumba, a well-connected middleman with continental clubs such as DR Congo's TP Mazembe, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and Kenya's Gor Mahia, has managed and orchestrated several transfers in the last four years including the move of Uganda's Farouk Miya to Belgiun side Standard Lige at a reported US$400,000.