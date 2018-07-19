Somalia: 18-Year-Old Wins BBC News Somali Young Female Poet Award

Shugri Jama Ibrahim, an 18-year-old form three student from Bosaaso, Somalia, has won the BBC News Somali Young Female Poet 2018 award.

The teenage poet, who was named winner on Wednesday was the first runner up in the 2017 awards. This is according to a statement by BBC World Service International.

Shugri's winning poem explores old Somali culture and the cultural utensils that were in use in nomadic life.

BBC News Somali will broadcast the winning poem while Shugri will be awarded at a ceremony on Wednesday.

Also collecting runners up awards will be 2nd place winner Nimo Ahmed Tohyare from Hargeisa and 3rd place winner Miski Warsame Nur from Garowe.

This is the 2nd year of the BBC News Somali Young Female Poet award, which highlights the culture of poetry among Somali-speaking women irrespective of their location.

The organisers say Somali women's creativity is widely acclaimed and this award is providing them with an avenue to showcase their talent and creativity.

Last year's winner was a student from Hargeisa, Deeqa Nouh Yonis, who says she has become famous and has continued to write poetry.