Zimbabwe: Chamisa Church Says Will Not Block His Presidential Ambitions

The Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe church says it will not interfere with one of its clerics, Nelson Chamisa's desire to land the job of State president in elections due this July 30.

This follows social media claims Monday the politician-cum-preacher had been "ex-communicated" for allegedly putting the name of the church into disrepute during his countrywide campaigns for the top job.

But the church was called Tuesday to distance itself from the message while insisting it was not within its doctrines to stop any of its members from pursuing any political ambitions.

AFM in Zimbabwe general secretary Reverend Amon Madawo dismissed the social media claims as "fake news".

"As a church, we do not interfere with or influence any of our members' political convictions," said Madawo.

"AFM is a non-political church organisation open to all people from various political persuasions.

"Let it be put on record and let it be made clear that AFM did not excommunicate any of the servants of God whose names were mentioned in the message that is circulating."

The message referred to said, "the AFM in Zimbabwe Board of Directors has anonymously excommunicated Rev. Nelson Nehemiah Chamisa who is the MDC Alliance presidential aspirant candidate for mingling political ambitions with heavenly calling thus bringing the church into disrepute and breaking the church constitution."

The message further said Chamisa "has been dividing the church according to political affiliation and this has undermined the AFM presidium by going to a spiritual journey in Israel without consulting".

But in his statement, Madawo dismissed claims the church was run by any board of directors and Azusa Bible College being the head office.

He said the MDC-T leader was in fact not an ordained pastor or reverend of the AFM but rather an ordinary member.