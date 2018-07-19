The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) will kick-start its league fixtures a week earlier than normal schedule to allow members to vote in the 30 July harmonized elections.

According to the revised fixtures, teams will battle it out at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) courts. In the opening fixtures NABA with lock horns with Parrots while the hosts will battle it out against NUST.

The season will also see teams taking turns to host league matches and apart from Harare and Bulawayo, places like Chiredzi and Chinhoyi will be treated to some high-quality volleyball during the 2018 ZNVL season.

With a total of 13 teams confirmed, (8 men and 5 women), the league will be riding on the success story of three of its clubs (Support Unit, UZ Wolves, both men's teams and Harare City, ladies team) at the regional and continental stage.

Champions of the 2017 ZNVL (Support Unit and Harare City respectively) went on to win the Zone 6 Club Championships held in Bulawayo in December last year with UZ Wolves deservedly bagging silver in the men's category.

ZVA recently appointed Khanyile Dhlamini as the Chairperson of the ZNVL. She will be assisted by the ZVA Control Committee and the Referee's delegate to successfully run the 2018 league games.

On the side-lines of the first weekend games, ZVA will take time to reward those teams, technical officials and players that excelled in the 2017 ZNVL season.