Kenya: Top American Basketball Coach in Mombasa

Photo: Daily Nation

Top American basketball tactician Travis Coleman (centre) during a coaching clinic in Umoja, Nairobi.

Top American basketball tactician Travis Coleman will help conduct day long coaching clinics at KPA Hall Makande in Mombasa and Kaya Tiwi Secondary school in Kwale on Wedensday.

Coleman, a famed American basketball coach, who was the manager of China women's team at the Rio 2016 Olympics, will work with the coaches and youth of Mombasa between 8am and 2pm at the KPA Hall before moving to Kwale for another session with the National Secondary School's girls' basketball champions Kaya Tiwi.

The girls are preparing for the East African Secondary School Games set for Rwanda next month.

James Kamau, a former Java Warriors star now based in Canada, who is co-ordinating the trip, said it was in his interest to promote youth basketball not only in Kenya but Africa at large saying the future of any sports lies in the youth.

"We had a successful session with the national boys' champions Laiser Hill Academy and would want to work with the girls' champions as we work towards bettering the lives of this boys and girls," said Kamua.

According to Kamau, 13 years of athlete/player development has prepared Coleman to make a huge impact on aspiring basketball players.

Coleman co-ordinated and conducted the strength and conditioning programs for all 17 Intercollegiate teams at Division I Howard University in 2006.