Kenya/Tanzania: Four-Star Gor Mahia Thrash Yanga in Confederation Tie

Gor Mahia put aside their off-the-pitch woes to dismantle visiting Young Africans SC (Yanga) of Tanzania 4-0 in their Caf Confederation Group D match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday.

Coming off a week where the club has been in disarray with reports of player revolt over unpaid bonuses, Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge set the tone right on 23 minutes at Kasarani with the opener before Ivorian forward Ephrem Guikan ended his goal duck with a second at the stroke of half-time to ensure the Kenyan champions head into the break 2-0 up.

Defender Haji Mwinyi then scored an own-goal to all but end Yanga's hopes of a springing a surprise at Kasarani before Guikan added his second of the match and Gor's fourth with a powerful left-footed shot five minutes from time.

Victory for K'Ogalo, their first in the money-spinning group stages takes them to five points and in second place behind Algerian side USM Algier (seven points), who secured a 2-1 win away to Rwandan side Rayon Sports in the other group match.

Gor made a very bright start to the match, while the opponents were on the back foot throughout the opening stages.

Guikan was put through by Francis Kahata in the 11th minute, but his left footed shot was parried by Yanga custodian Rostand Jehu with the rebound deflected out for a fruitless corner.

Six minutes later, Kahata's deft cross into the box found Guikan and again the Ivorian failed to tap home from close range.

Yanga's first sniff at goal came after 19 minutes through successive corners, but Gor defenders led by Skipper Harun Shakava were on the spot to clear their lines.

In the 22nd minute, Samuel Onyango burst forward from the right flank before releasing a grass cutter that Tuyisenge did well to skip away from his marker, before lashing his finish past a hapless Rostand for the opener.

Ibrahim Hajibu's free kick from outside 18 won after Godfrey Walusimbi fouled Juma Mahadhi went over the bar in the 41st minute and four minutes later, Guikan repaid Kahata's brilliant passing by beating the offside trap to double the scores.

"It was a performance of class from my players despite missing some key figures. They are ever fantastic and never let me down despite the problems off the pitch," said Gor coach Dylan Kerr in a post-match interview.

"It's a painful loss conceding four goals, but we failed to track our opponent's moves, we go back to work on our weaknesses noted in this game," said a remorseful Yanga coach Noel Mwandila after the game.