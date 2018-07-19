Kenya: 5 Killed as Van and Lorry Collide at Kibugua in Embu

Five people, among them a man and his wife died instantly after a Toyota Sienta minivan collided head-on with a lorry in Kigari village Wednesday morning along the Mutunduri-Kianjokoma road in Embu County.

Three others suffered injuries, one of them serious and were admitted to the Embu Level Five Hospital.

Among the dead was Mr Agapio Ndwiga, who was driving the ill-fated vehicle, his wife and two female relatives while another female passenger suffered serious injuries.

The lorry driver also suffered broken limbs while his co-driver was also hospitalised with minor injuries.

Eastern regional police boss Moses Ombati said the driver of the minivan was overtaking at a blind corner when he collided with the lorry.

The minivan was traveling towards Miandari village near Irangi market where the vehicle occupants hailed from while the lorry had just offloaded building materials in Manyatta and was heading towards Embu town.

Eye witnesses said the minivan was overtaking another vehicle when the collision occurred.

“The driver was overtaking on a blind corner where visibility was poor. We urge the drivers to be keen while on the road, to help avoid unnecessary accidents,” said Mr Ombati.

According to Mr Stephen Murithi who was among the rescuers, the family members were coming from a hospital in Embu town.