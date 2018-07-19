18 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 5 Killed as Van and Lorry Collide at Kibugua in Embu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Wanyoro

Five people, among them a man and his wife died instantly after a Toyota Sienta minivan collided head-on with a lorry in Kigari village Wednesday morning along the Mutunduri-Kianjokoma road in Embu County.

Three others suffered injuries, one of them serious and were admitted to the Embu Level Five Hospital.

Among the dead was Mr Agapio Ndwiga, who was driving the ill-fated vehicle, his wife and two female relatives while another female passenger suffered serious injuries.

The lorry driver also suffered broken limbs while his co-driver was also hospitalised with minor injuries.

Eastern regional police boss Moses Ombati said the driver of the minivan was overtaking at a blind corner when he collided with the lorry.

The minivan was traveling towards Miandari village near Irangi market where the vehicle occupants hailed from while the lorry had just offloaded building materials in Manyatta and was heading towards Embu town.

Eye witnesses said the minivan was overtaking another vehicle when the collision occurred.

“The driver was overtaking on a blind corner where visibility was poor. We urge the drivers to be keen while on the road, to help avoid unnecessary accidents,” said Mr Ombati.

According to Mr Stephen Murithi who was among the rescuers, the family members were coming from a hospital in Embu town.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.