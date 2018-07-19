18 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Col. Andrew Nyamvumba Named Defence Intelligence Boss

President Paul Kagame in his capacity as Commander in Chief of Armed Forces on Wednesday made structural changes in Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), renaming the former J2 Department to the Defence Intelligence Department.

According to a statement from RDF, the newly created department will be headed by Col. Andrew Nyamvumba, who was also promoted from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Prior to his appointment, Col. Nyamvumba has been working as the Head of Strategy in the Office of the President.

J2 has also been known as the Directorate of Military Intelligence.

