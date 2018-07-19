Kenya: Man Jailed for 25 Years for Raping 13-Year-Old Girl

A Nakuru court has jailed a man who defiled and infected a 13-year-old girl with a sexually transmitted disease for 25 years.

Principal Magistrate Bernard Mararo handed Rodgers Wafula Daudi the jail term after the court found him guilty of defiling the minor, an offence he committed on October 10, 2016 within Nakuru County.

He also faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with the minor.

In his judgement, the magistrate said the evidence produced in court by prosecution witnesses was sufficient and had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the heinous crime.

INFECTED WITH STD

"I am of the considered view that the evidence from the prosecution witnesses proved that the complainant was a minor and that she was infected with STDs. The accused is hereby convicted to 25 years imprisonment," ruled Mr Mararo.

According to the prosecution, the minor was assaulted while returning home from school.

The court heard that the accused lured the girl to a maize plantation where he defiled her and warned her against reporting the matter to any person.

He threatened to kill her if she told anyone about what had happened, the court heard.

The girl reported the incident to her teacher the following day who in turn informed the mother.

They later reported the matter to the before the girl was taken to hospital.

In her testimony in court, the girl revealed that the accused had defiled her for three times on different occasions.