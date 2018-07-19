Rwandan Envoy Presents Credentials in Romania

The Rwandan ambassador to Romania with residence in Germany, Igor Cesar, on Wednesday presented his letter of credence to president Klaus Werner Iohannis in a ceremony held at a Presidential Palace in Bucharest.

According to a statement, discussions between the envoy and the Romanian head of state, as well as with Monica Dorina Gheorghiţă, the State Secretary at the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, touched different topics that centred on human security.

"(They discussed) ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, in identified area of education, agriculture, health, disaster management, fight against terrorism and organized crime, peacekeeping etc ," reads part of the statement.

The envoy also conveyed Rwanda's request for Romania's support for the Candidacy of Louise Mushikiwabo for the Secretary General of The International Organization of La Francophonie.

The request, according to the statement, was officially presented in a letter which President Paul Kagame addressed to his Romanian counterpart.

Mushikiwabo, who is currently the Minister of Foreign Affairs, is running for the top executive job at the Francophonie body, in a race that is pitting her with the incumbent, Canadian national Michaëlle Jean.

She presented her candidature last week to Madagascan President Harley Rajaonarimampianina, the current chairperson of the organization.

The body, to which Rwanda subscribes, brings together French-speaking countries across the world.

Elections for the Secretary-General position are slated for October this year during the organization's summit to be held in Armenia.