18 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cecafa Lifts Ban on Gor Mahia, Pays Sh1 Million Prize Money

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) has pardoned Gor Mahia for 'acts of indiscipline' portrayed by the club during the just concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania.

Consequently, the regional football body's long serving secretary general Nicholas Musonye confirmed to Nation Sport that the Kenyan champions had been paid the $10,000 (about Sh1 million) prize money for finishing third at the competition.

This sum was withheld by Cecafa as part of the punishment.

Cecafa also slapped K'Ogalo - who defeated Zanzibar's JKU 2-0 in the third and fourth play-off match - with a two-year ban after their players and officials snubbed the prize giving ceremony of this tournament owing to a pay dispute.

Said Musonye: "I have already wired the prize money to the club and wish the team all the best especially in the continental assignments because they will be plying the Cecafa flag. Those players are my children and I have forgiven them."

In regards to the two-year ban, Musonye added: "The Cecafa hierarchy will meet and discuss the way forward. I will plead for them to be pardoned."

Musonye's sentiments came hours after Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Abondo issued a public apology over the team's conduct at the annual tournament, while blaming the sabotage on 'satanic powers'.

"On behalf of the Gor Mahia technical bench and the playing unit, I wish to unreservedly apologise to Cecafa and FKF. Our actions were not aimed at demeaning the competition."

Azam FC retained the title by defeating Simba 2-0 and unlike Gor Mahia, took to the podium to receive their $30,000 (Sh3 million) prize money and a glittering trophy.

The losing finalists took home $20,000 (Sh2 million).

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.