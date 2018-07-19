Kenya: Cecafa Lifts Ban on Gor Mahia, Pays Sh1 Million Prize Money

The Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) has pardoned Gor Mahia for 'acts of indiscipline' portrayed by the club during the just concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania.

Consequently, the regional football body's long serving secretary general Nicholas Musonye confirmed to Nation Sport that the Kenyan champions had been paid the $10,000 (about Sh1 million) prize money for finishing third at the competition.

This sum was withheld by Cecafa as part of the punishment.

Cecafa also slapped K'Ogalo - who defeated Zanzibar's JKU 2-0 in the third and fourth play-off match - with a two-year ban after their players and officials snubbed the prize giving ceremony of this tournament owing to a pay dispute.

Said Musonye: "I have already wired the prize money to the club and wish the team all the best especially in the continental assignments because they will be plying the Cecafa flag. Those players are my children and I have forgiven them."

In regards to the two-year ban, Musonye added: "The Cecafa hierarchy will meet and discuss the way forward. I will plead for them to be pardoned."

Musonye's sentiments came hours after Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Abondo issued a public apology over the team's conduct at the annual tournament, while blaming the sabotage on 'satanic powers'.

"On behalf of the Gor Mahia technical bench and the playing unit, I wish to unreservedly apologise to Cecafa and FKF. Our actions were not aimed at demeaning the competition."

Azam FC retained the title by defeating Simba 2-0 and unlike Gor Mahia, took to the podium to receive their $30,000 (Sh3 million) prize money and a glittering trophy.

The losing finalists took home $20,000 (Sh2 million).