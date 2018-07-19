Uganda: Woman Raped, Killed At Makerere University

Kamapala — A woman suspected to be a student of Makerere University was reportedly raped and murdered and her body dumped near Livingstone Hall of residence.

Residents said the young woman, who was not readily identified, was killed by unknown assailants on Tuesday night.

They said the victim was carrying chips and juice which she probably had gone to buy from the nearby shops.

They added that a machete was found near her body.

The head of security at Makerere University, Mr Enoch Abeine, told Daily Monitor that he could not ascertain whether the deceased was a student at the university because police who were at the scene and residents did not find any identification document on her.

He added that police had begun investigations into the murder and the body was taken to Mulago hospital mortuary.

Mr Abeine further said he could not confirm whether the woman was raped until a medical examination had been conducted.

The Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said he had received information that somebody was murdered and the body dumbed outside Livingstone Hall but was not sure whether the victim was a student at the university.

The Guild, the students' leadership, also could not confirm whether the deceased was a student at the university, according to the vice guild president, Ms Fiona Kokoi.

Makerere University management has been trying to fence the campus following rampant incidents of insecurity on students and their property by suspected outsiders.

The construction of the fence is ongoing with the management optimistic its completion will reduce insecurity at the campus.

The students are currently in vacation holidays except those doing internship. They return next month when the new academic year starts.