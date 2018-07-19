South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Compensation Paid, but Justice Delayed

analysis

Affected families have received compensation for the Life Esidimeni disaster, but the pain lingers as they mourn their loved ones and wait for the responsible officials to face justice.

Christine Nxumalo is stuck in a "blank space". She devoted herself to the Life Esidimeni family committee for over two years, but after the arbitration came to a close in March, she struggles to focus in the morning.

"I wish I could say it's easy, but it's not," she said. Nxumalo's sister Virginia Machpelah died after she was moved to the Precious Angels NGO. Machpelah's daughter died last year.

In June, the Gauteng government paid compensation to families involved in the Life Esidimeni arbitration and continues to process ongoing claims. It's providing counselling and is working on implementing retired Justice Dikgang Moseneke's other recommendations.

But families are continuing to adjust to life after they spent two years fighting to protect their loved ones, sat through the lengthy arbitration and, for many, had to face the reality that they'll never see their relatives again. They want the responsible officials to face justice.

In 2016, the Gauteng health department ignored advice from families and experts and moved 1,711 mental health care users out...