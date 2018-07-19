18 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni - Compensation Paid, but Justice Delayed

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson

Affected families have received compensation for the Life Esidimeni disaster, but the pain lingers as they mourn their loved ones and wait for the responsible officials to face justice.

Christine Nxumalo is stuck in a "blank space". She devoted herself to the Life Esidimeni family committee for over two years, but after the arbitration came to a close in March, she struggles to focus in the morning.

"I wish I could say it's easy, but it's not," she said. Nxumalo's sister Virginia Machpelah died after she was moved to the Precious Angels NGO. Machpelah's daughter died last year.

In June, the Gauteng government paid compensation to families involved in the Life Esidimeni arbitration and continues to process ongoing claims. It's providing counselling and is working on implementing retired Justice Dikgang Moseneke's other recommendations.

But families are continuing to adjust to life after they spent two years fighting to protect their loved ones, sat through the lengthy arbitration and, for many, had to face the reality that they'll never see their relatives again. They want the responsible officials to face justice.

In 2016, the Gauteng health department ignored advice from families and experts and moved 1,711 mental health care users out...

South Africa

DA Wants to Send the Army Into the Cape Flats - Communities, Not So Much

Western Cape authorities have requested the deployment of the army to address violent crime on the Cape Flats on 13… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.