17 July 2018

Bhekisisa (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Preliminary Findings of South Africa's Latest HIV Household Survey

By Bhekisisa Team

More than four-million people in the country are now on antiretroviral treatment.

South Africa's latest household HIV survey found that the rate of new HIV infections in the country has dropped by 44% since the last such study in 2012, according to the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The 2017 survey is the fifth wave of a series of cross-sectional studies conducted by a consortium of scientists led by the HSRC, including the South African Medical Research Council, National Institute of Communicable Diseases and other research agencies.

Previous studies were conducted in 2002, 2005, 2008 and 2012. The data from the 2017 survey serves as critical benchmark figures for the evaluation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) 2012-2016 and also the baseline for the current one.

The HSRC expects to release the full report of the study in the next three months.

