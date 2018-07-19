Nigeria: Ex-President of Mauritius Meets Chibok, Dapchi Girls' Parents

Recent years have been brutal for African airlines but, in spite of that, there is a new rush to resurrect dead national… Read more »

The Guardian learnt that no fewer than 10 parents of the yet to be released abducted girls attended the meeting with the former Mauritius leader.Gurib-Fakim is also expected to deliver a keynote address at the 2018 Murtala MMF Women Forum in Lagos today.

Lagos — Former President of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, yesterday met with some parents of Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls in Lagos.The closed door meeting was convened by the Chief Executive Officer CEO) of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Mrs. Aisha Muhammed Oyebode.

