Zimbabwe: Harare Open Golf Tourney Return Gets Thumbs Up

Zimbabwean professional golfers have hailed the return of the prestigious Harare Open golf tournament which will be staged at Chapman on August 9-10.

The event is making a return to the local golfing radar after a three-year sabbatical. It will be part of tournaments that will contribute to the national order of merit points. Harare Open was last held at Royal Harare in 2014. The tournament was relaunched on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association members are happy with the development with Munashe Madodha saying he will soon start to prepare for the big event.

"It is sweet news that there is a tournament which is coming up for the professionals, I thank the sponsors and organisers," he said.

"I think it is one of our disadvantages, the fact that we don't usually have such competitive tournaments, and people still expect us to perform well at the Zimbabwe Open.

"Golf is about practicing and having many competitions this will go a long way in helping us."

Julius "Shoes" Kamalizeni believes with this kind of sponsorship will give companies confidence in the current ZPGA executive.

"It is a good way of instilling confidence to the sponsors that the sport of golf is well managed and transparency is the key. Although I am part of the current executive, it makes me happy that we managed to have another top tournament. The players were starved of game time as they were supposed to wait for the National Aids Council Pro-Am tournament in August and the Hwange Open later in September."

Former Falcon-based professional golfer, John Milanzi, said he hopes to make an impact at the tournament.

The ZPGA have also already brought the JM Busha tournament, which was held on Africa Day, on board.

The Harare Open will be sponsored by the Harare City Council who have promised to put a $20 000 purse for the players.

At least 40 professional golfers and several amateurs are expected to tee off.