Nigeria: Meet First Miss Nigeria, Ever Beauty 86 Year-Old Grace Oyelude

Nigeria's Twitterati gushed on Wednesday over the enduring beauty of 86 year-old Grace Oyelude, first Miss Nigeria in 1957.

Sixty one years after winning the first beauty pageant by the Daily Times, the grey haired woman from Isanlu in Kogi state is still as delectable as ever.

And Twitterati noticed and kept retweeting her photographs. On Wednesday, the woman was the most discussed topic in Nigeria's Twittersphere, second only to the unveiling of the logo for Nigeria Air, by aviation minister, Hadi Sirika.

U.S. based Professor Pius Adesanmi, her nephew, was credited with the photographs of the woman, who will be 87 on 16 November.

She was born in Kano in 1937 to James Adeleye Olude and Marthan Dantu.

She entered for Miss Nigeria photo contest, while she was working for the UAC in Kano. She made the final at the event staged at the Lagos Island Club.

After winning the contest, she travelled to England to study Nursing.

According to her: "I was living in Kano then. My brother saw the advertisement in the newspapers and advised me to go to Lagos for an interview to be selected as a Miss Nigeria contestant.

"He applied, and the result was that I was supposed to be in Lagos for the Miss Nigeria contest. I was working in the UAC then, and they also were also involved in the pageant. The following day, they got me on a plane to Lagos and that was it."