Nigeria: S-East Town Unions to Buhari - Stop Killings or Be Voted Out

Aba — ASSOCIATION of South East Town Unions, ASETU, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to stop the killings by armed herdsmen across the federation or be voted out by the electorate in the 2019 presidential election.

The Association recalled that insecurity was one of the key reasons Nigerians called for a change in the administration of the country in 2015 and urged President Buhari to justify the confidence reposed in him by the electorate.

It stated that it is the duty of the president to protect lives and properties of all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic and religious leanings and insisted that President Buhari as a Fulani man is the only one who can call the herdsmen to order.

In an interview with Vanguard in Aba, National President of ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe, lamented that Nigeria has become a killing field, adding that never before had Nigerians felt unsafe and endangered than now.

"ASETU urges President Buhari to rise to the occasion and stop the national turmoil that is tearing Nigeria apart with the reprehensible killings by armed herdsmen. It is evident that the federal government has been treating the carnage being perpetrated by the armed herdsmen with levity. We view this as a test operation to enslave Christians in Nigeria and wipe out Ndigbo. The body language of the president is that he doesn't want the killings to stop.

"The only solution to the killings in Nigeria is for Buhari to call his kinsmen, the herdsmen, to order. If the president can't call them to order, Nigerians should vote him out in 2019. The primary reason for the existence of government is the welfare and security of lives of citizens."