19 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tertiary Institutions Close Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Cassidy Wehondo/Zanu-PF
...

Tertiary institutions will close the second term tomorrow to pave way for the harmonised elections set for July 30, Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Dr Desire Sibanda has said.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Sibanda said the institutions will open for the third term on September 3 to compensate for the early closure.

"This circular serves to inform you that the closing date for the second term for all tertiary education institutions under the ministry's purview is now Friday July 20, 2018.

"This has been necessitated by the harmonised elections that are scheduled to take place on the 30th of July 2018."

Dr Sibanda said the institutions will be used as polling stations and most of the staff will be participating in the elections.

The development comes after Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced that primary and secondary schools will close the second term on July 26 to pave way for the harmonised elections.

Primary and Secondary Education Secretary Dr Sylvia Utete Masango said the third term had been brought forward to September 4.

Zimbabwe

Corruption-Accused Former Minister Chombo Fights for Freedom

Embattled former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, who has several criminal charges following him, on Wednesday… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.