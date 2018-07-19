Tertiary institutions will close the second term tomorrow to pave way for the harmonised elections set for July 30, Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Dr Desire Sibanda has said.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Sibanda said the institutions will open for the third term on September 3 to compensate for the early closure.

"This circular serves to inform you that the closing date for the second term for all tertiary education institutions under the ministry's purview is now Friday July 20, 2018.

"This has been necessitated by the harmonised elections that are scheduled to take place on the 30th of July 2018."

Dr Sibanda said the institutions will be used as polling stations and most of the staff will be participating in the elections.

The development comes after Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education announced that primary and secondary schools will close the second term on July 26 to pave way for the harmonised elections.

Primary and Secondary Education Secretary Dr Sylvia Utete Masango said the third term had been brought forward to September 4.