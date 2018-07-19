Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mutsvangwa on Tuesday commissioned Nyadi Bridge in Buhera South in line with President Mnangagwa's vision of ensuring the construction, maintenance and rehabilitation of roads and bridges throughout the country.

Nyadi Bridge was constructed by zanu-pf National Assembly candidate Cde Joseph Chinotimba, in partnership with Buhera District Development Fund (DDF).

Sen Mutsvangwa, who was the guest of honour at the event, said people should take heed of President Mnangagwa's call for infrastructure development.

"The President wants development," she said.

"He is saying we want infrastructure development where we want to see roads constructed, people accessing clean water, houses and land for agriculture. He wants to make Zimbabwe the breadbasket of Africa again. The President is saying we want to close the gap between rural and urban communities."

She thanked DDF for the work they were doing to ensure that roads are rehabilitated.

Sen Mutsvangwa said it was time to vote for leaders who brought tangible results and urged villagers to vote peacefully during the July 30 elections.

Addressing hundreds of people who gathered to witness the commissioning of the bridge, Cde Chinotimba said he had worked tirelessly towards the completion of 125-metre long bridge, which would enable villagers to cross Nyamuzezi River safely.

"People were walking for about 30km to avoid the bridge along Nyazvidzi Parallel Road, which was impassable," he said.

"The bridge links wards 19, 21, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 33. People from these wards used to travel more than 30km to get transport to travel to Birchenough. Transporters were also avoiding this route only because of this bridge which was in bad state."

Cde Chinotimba thanked the Bikita Minerals company for assisting them with construction materials for the bridge. He said he was also planning to construct another bridge at Chako in his constituency.

Buhera district administrator Mr Freeman Mavhiza said there were also plans to construct two other bridges at Mukove and Chadzire, which he said are expected to be complete by end of year.

Mr Mavhiza also applauded the Buhera Rural District council for providing piped water in some villages.

"I am happy to say there is Chapanduka Honey Processing Centre at Chapanduka," he said.

"We also have piped water in Wads 19 at Mupopa, Ward 12 in Buhera North.

"We are happy to say Buhera RDC has also tarred the Murambinda Growth Point and the construction of Murambinda-Birchenough Road which we hope should be completed by end of year."