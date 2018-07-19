Tanzania: PM Majaliwa to Political Parties - 'Preach Unity'

Zanzibar — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reminded leaders of different political parties to preach unity.

The Premier said the leaders should help inspire people to embrace positive customs and traditions they inherited from the previous generation.

Mr Majaliwa made the remarks when speaking to residents of Makunduchi in Unguja South Region during the Mwaka Kongwa festival celebrations, which is held annually.

The PM said should the leaders play their role, wananchi will continue living in peace and harmony.

According to Mr Majaliwa, despite Tanzania having over 120 tribes, it was encouraging to see the Makunduchi residents still maintain their customs and traditions.

He further called upon parents in the area to ensure their culture was cherished and passed through to the next generations.

"The good thing is that I have discovered that these celebrations also promote tourism as I can see today guests have come here all the way from Germany and other European nations," said Mr Majaliwa.

For his part, the Representative of Makunduchi Constituency, Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman, requested the PM to use the celebrations as part of promoting unity.

He said he believed the celebrations would open new opportunities for both the Isles and the Mainland.