19 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Amaechi to Nigerians - Rate My Performance in Transport Sector So Far

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has sought public opinions on his performance in the transportation sector.

Amaechi disclosed this in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Israel Ibeleme in Abuja.

The Minister, however, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the general public for the opportunity given him to serve.

"I wish to express my gratitude for this opportunity given me to serve the Nation as the Minister of Transportation.

"However, I would like to get feedback on our overall performance from you; where you feel we have succeeded or should improve on.

"It is our duty and desire to serve you better. Kindly email me on chibuikeamaechi526@yahoo.com.

"I will deeply appreciate this gesture," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the minister, few days ago, received the award of the Blueprint Newspaper for his contribution to the transportation sector and construction of the first monorail in Africa. (NAN)

Nigeria

Airlines That'll Succeed Are Those That Aren't Too Posh

Recent years have been brutal for African airlines but, in spite of that, there is a new rush to resurrect dead national… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.