South Africa: SA Rugby Add New Sponsor for U18 Series

SA Rugby on Thursday welcomed Aon Insurance brokers to its family of partners as the new title sponsor of annual Under-18 International Series, which will be hosted in the Western Cape in August.

The newly-named Aon U18 International Series will feature three rounds of matches between the SA Schools team, England, France and Wales, from August 10-18 at three high schools, Boland Landbou , Stellenberg and SACS .

England and France will get the tournament underway at Boland Landbou in Paarl on Friday, August 10, with the SA Schools team - which will be coached by Sean Erasmus - meeting Wales in their opening game.

Erasmus' charges will meet France in the second round at Stellenberg in Durbanville on Tuesday, August 14, with Wales taking on England.

The tournament will conclude in at SACS in Newlands on Saturday, August 18, with the SA Schools team battling it out with England, and France meeting Wales.

"We are delighted to welcome Aon on board as the sponsor of the Aon U18 International Series," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

"The tournament marks the pinnacle of schoolboy rugby in South Africa and the first time in the players' careers that they represent their country wearing the green and gold, and it is fantastic that they will have a well-known international brand such as Aon behind them.

"With the likes of famous England soccer club Manchester United and the Chiefs' Super Rugby team in their stable of sponsorships, it is pleasing to have the company put their weight behind some of the top schoolboy players in the world.

"Similarly to Aon who continuously build on their local and international footprint, the steps the players take in this tournament will serve as a significant milestone as they look to build on their careers."

Aon South Africa's Head of Marketing, Mandy Barrett, said: "The partnership with SA Rugby to sponsor the Aon U18 International Series presents a wonderful opportunity to support and grow our rugby talent in the country.

"Not only will it give our players international exposure against their counterparts from Wales, England and France, it will also serve as an important building block in the players' careers.

"Aon is proud to be part of creating an environment where young players are inspired to reach their full potential. The sponsorship opportunity is an invaluable platform to showcase the professionalism and capabilities of our leading young players, and to develop them as ambassadors for the sport and our country," Barrett added.

The SA Schools team will be announced in the coming days, while all six matches in the Aon U18 International Series will be live broadcast on SuperSport.

Aon U18 International Series fixtures:

Friday, August 10 (at Boland Landbou)

14:15 - England vs France

16:00 - SA Schools vs Wales

Tuesday, August 14 (at Stellenberg)

14:15 - Wales vs England

16:00 - SA Schools vs France

Saturday, August 18 (at SACS)

12:15 - France vs Wales

14:05 - SA Schools vs England

Source: Sport24