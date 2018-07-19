12 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chilima to Launch United Transformation Movement - Rallies Set for Lilongwe July 21, Blantyre July 28

Photo: Nyasa Times
Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima (file photo).
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Vice-President Saulos Chilima will launch a United Transformation Movement (UTM) on Saturday with a mass rally at Masitha Ground in Lilongwe, presenting a considerable threat to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

UTP is a splinter break away from the ruling DPP.

Announcing about the name and launch, the movement's spokesman Joseph Chidanti Malunga, MP said in a statement that "now is the time when we the people of Malawi have to come together and get behind a movement that disregards any ism that have inflicted injury on all of us."

Malunga said the tipping point for Malaiwans is here and now.

UTM is a mobilisation of the people, by the people for the people , like democracy, according to the statement.

"A Malawi that works for all Malawians is possible if we come together as people by joining the movement," Malunga daid.

The launch will be held at Masintha Ground on Saturday and then Blantyre at Ndirande next week Saturday.

Chilima withdrew his membership from DPP alongside dozens pf legislators and has been condemning corrupt practices in government prompting the State House to challenge him to bring evidence to the fore.

The Vice-President has said there was need to amend the constitutional provision that shields a sitting President from criminal prosecution, saying it gives the presidency licence to commit corruption crimes.

