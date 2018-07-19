South Africa: Minister Michael Masutha Launches Nelson Mandela Rules for Treatment of Prisoners, 24 Jul

press release

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Adv. Michael Masutha in partnership with the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention & Criminal Justice are to converge at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre, formerly known as Victor Verster Prison, on 24 July 2018 for the launch of the Nelson Mandela Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners.

Previously acknowledged as the Standard Minimum Rules (SMRs) for the Treatment of Prisoners, the rules were first adopted in 1955, and in 2015 were revised to accommodate recent advances in correctional services and best practices and adopted as the Nelson Mandela Rules. The United Nations Member States recognised that the SMRs were outdated and did not reflect major human rights and criminal justice developments since their adoption in 1955.

The Nelson Mandela Rules is a new beginning in a long journey of implementing human rights based correctional systems by respective member states.

The launch of the Nelson Mandela Rules is to honour the legacy of the late President, and will form part of the centenary celebrations of the late stalwart.

Issued by: Department of Correctional Services