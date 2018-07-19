South Africa: Total of Five Suspects Arrested for the Illegal Possession of Abalone in Three Separate Cases

press release

Abalone poachers in the Western Cape were no match for SAPS members yesterday, and instead of conducting their illegal trade of the sought after delicacy, they will have to answer in a court of law.

Yesterday afternoon members of Table View police arrested two suspects aged 22 and 27 for being in possession of 3150 units of abalone with an estimated street value of R 750 000-00 after they reacted on a tipoff from an informant. The suspects were followed to their residence where their vehicle and residence were searched. In addition to the abalone, equipment to dry and prepare abalone were also confiscated.

Swellendam police arrested two suspects aged 58 and 64 last night for being in possession of 1633 units of abalone estimated at around R 300 000-00. The suspects who were driving in Voortrekker Road under suspicious circumstances were forced to stop, and searched.

In Melbosstrand a 22 year old suspect was arrested late last night after he was apprehended for being in possession of 908 units of abalone with a street value to the tune of R 126 000-00. Police members spotted six poachers at Holbaai leaving the water and managed to apprehend one of the suspects. The other five fled and are yet to be arrested.

The five suspects are due to make court appearances in Swellendam and Cape Town courts once they have been charged.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lt Gen KE Jula commended his members for protecting our valuable marine resources, and warned poachers that we will continue to fight the illegal abalone trade in this province.