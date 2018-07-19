Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo has rolled out a borehole drilling programme in Redcliff to solve the acute water crisis in the area.

Redcliff Town Council relies on Kwekwe Municipality for water supplies and the two local authorities have been embroiled in a fierce wrangle over payments.

Minister Moyo's programme is targeting schools, dip tanks, chiefs' homesteads, communities and clinics.

Addressing party supporters at Moyo Ranch in Redcliff last week, Cde Moyo, who is also vying for the Redcliff parliamentary seat, said so far about 20 boreholes had been drilled.

"We are aware of the water crisis in Redcliff as such we have rolled out a borehole drilling programme that have seen us drilling about 20 boreholes across the constituency," he said.

"I am sure that 17 are already functioning and pumping out water as we speak. We are working on the remaining ones and all supplies are already in place."

Cde Moyo donated cement to 36 schools in the constituency and $2 000 cash for projects to 12 districts in the constituency.

"We donated 20 bags of cement to each school, but there are other schools that deserve more like Langton and Bvumira primary schools where students were learning under trees," he said.

"Those ones we gave 140 bags each and I am happy I am seeing the results already as construction of blocks are already at advanced stages.

"In addition, I have given ward chairpersons $2 000 cash each. You will use that money on projects of your choice in consultation with people in your ward, and if I am satisfied, I will give you more."

Cde Moyo said revamping the education and health sectors in the constituency was his main thrust.

"I want every school to have a proper learning environment, so I will make sure that every school has enough classroom blocks and if there water problems, boreholes are drilled at every school in line with President Mnangagwa's vision of access to proper education and health care by every citizen," he said.

Cde Moyo handed over ECD furniture to Bvumira Primary School sourced by Ward 30 councillor Idirashe Dongo.

He donated solar-powered batteries to Msilahobe Clinic.

Cde Moyo urged the supporters to vote for President Mnangagwa who had already started turning around the economy.

He also urged the supporters to maintain the peaceful environment prevailing in the country ahead of the July 30 election.