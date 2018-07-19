Zimbabwe: 'We've Nothing to Hide'

The Zanu-PF-led Government has opened up this year's July 30 harmonised elections to international observers because it has nothing to hide or fear and is committed to a free, fair and credible poll, the party's national Political Commissar, Cde Engelbert Rugeje has said.

He described MDC-Alliance as crybabies making unsubstantiated allegations of vote-rigging because it is certain to lose the elections.

Cde Rugeje made the remarks in Gokwe Nembudziya on Monday while addressing Zanu-PF supporters during a campaign rally to drum up support for Gokwe Nembudziya candidate Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

"We have invited international observers who traditionally were never invited. We have nothing to hide, neither do we have anything to fear.

"We want them to see how we conduct our elections. This has actually gone a long way in improving our relations with other countries and international organisations," said Cde Rugeje.

He implored party supporters to remain united and to be tolerant of party rivals to ensure development occurs.

"Development can only occur when people are united. Let us live in harmony either among ourselves or with other political parties and be consistent with President Mnangagwa's call for peace. We know that some political parties are just cry-babies because they know that they will lose the forthcoming elections," he said.

Cde Rugeje appealed to Zimbabweans to vote for Zanu-PF in their numbers saying the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa had registered huge success by reviving bilateral relations with countries and international organisations that had been frosty.

He hailed Cde Wadyajena for working hard during his five-year term as Member of Parliament for the area, saying he deserved to get another mandate to represent the people of Nembudziya.

"We have seen his work particularly in Parliament where you sent him to represent your interests.

"He is fearless, frank and forthright. Haadyi huroyi nekusvoda mai. Haadzori tsvimbo nekuti gudo rabata kumeso. We are very proud of him as a party," said Cde Rugeje.

Zanu-PF deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Lewis Matutu said the forthcoming elections were meant to secure the future of young people.

"That can only be achieved by voting for Zanu-PF. That way our future would very bright," said Cde Matutu.

The rally was attended by Politburo members and provincial officials from Midlands province including Politburo member Cde Edson Chakanyuka and Midlands provincial deputy chairman Cde Goodwill Shiri.