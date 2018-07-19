South Africa: Limpopo Police Celebrate Mandela Day

press release

In celebrating and honouring 18 July, which was former President Nelson Mandela's birthday, members of the South African Police Service in Limpopo were today engaged in various activities around the province as part of Nelson Mandela Day celebrations. Activities included changing the lives of the needy for the better and the execution of crime prevention initiatives.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Ledwaba led these initiatives at the Moletji, Mmakgodu in Seshego Cluster. The Seemola family of an unemployed mother of 4, with 3 girls and a boy aged between 6 and 18 was identified as one of the households that needed assistance in the form of basic needs. The family is living under extreme poverty and the mother sadly suffers from alcohol abuse to deal with her situation.

The Provincial Commissioner and his management took part in all the activities of the day which included renovating a dilapidated RDP house, erecting a new fence, replacing broken glass windows as well as donating beds and various other necessities. In a bid to assist the family, the SAPS has ensured that all the four children acquire birth certificates to enable them to access the social grants from SASSA. "We are hopeful that the little that the government has offered to help will go a long way in changing the current situation, said the Provincial Commissioner during a brief meeting with the Mother.

Other areas conducted crime prevention operations and other policing initiatives in which senior officers, including Generals, reported on duty as Sector managers and attending to complaints.

The celebration of Mandela Day aims at serving as a global call to action for people to recognise their individual power to make a contribution and help change the world around them, for the better. Devoting 67 minutes of your time shows your solidarity with humanity and a step toward a global movement for the good. Take action and inspire change. Make every day a Mandela Day!