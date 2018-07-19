Namibia: 276 Killed in Road Accidents Since January

Namibia is on the verge of recording over 700 road deaths in a single year for the fourth consecutive year.

With about five months remaining this year, the Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund's accident and injury prevention senior manager, Sidney Boois, revealed that 276 people have died in road accidents countrywide between January and 16 July when he addressed stakeholders at the //Karas regional consultative meeting held at Keetmanshoop yesterday.

"At least two people die in road crashes per day," he stated. Statistics compiled by the MVA show the number of fatalities has steadily increased each year, moving from 702 in 2015 to 734 in 2016, and 774 last year.

The data further shows that 3 381 road accident claims were recorded last year, compared to 3 528 in 2016 and 3 654 in 2015.

The figures also show that 6 419 people suffered injuries in road crashes last year, compared to 6 755 the previous year, and 7 333 in 2015.

Boois said young people aged between 16-35 account for 50% of the road users killed in motor vehicle accidents last year.

According to him, passengers are the most "vulnerable" road user group likely to perish in road accidents because of their "passive position" in a moving vehicle.

"Passengers are at high risk," he stressed.

Figures also show that 60 road deaths were recorded in the //Karas region last year, while 225 persons were injured in accidents in the region during the same year.

The most significant causes of road accidents in the region were caused by tyre bursts and stray animals on the road reserves. //Karas governor Lucia Basson said in a speech read on her behalf by Keetmanshoop rural constituency councillor Elias !Kharuxab that the meeting delegates should come up with measurable actions, which would address the accident rate that is threatening future generations.

The governor also urged the youth in the region to create platforms for engagement and to discuss resolutions to be taken at this gathering for implementation.

"The call underlined by the Roads Authority for safe and efficient roads needs the involvement of all road users and requires change catalysts, such as the appointment of youth road safety ambassadors for our region, with clear terms of reference to implement programmes among the youth," she stressed.

Youth empowerment, said Basson, should be the key driver in the country's road safety endeavours.

The RA's road traffic and transport inspectorate's regional head, Sebulon Muenjo, said the objective of the consultative meetings in the region is to give young people a voice on road safety.