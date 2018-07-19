19 July 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Taxi Driver Dies in Ambulance

By Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati — A 45-year-old taxi driver died in an ambulance upon arrival at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital on Tuesday shortly after the cab he was driving was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The driver, Siegfried Siegfried Nanyanga Panduleni, allegedly made a sudden turn to stop for a customer without observing oncoming traffic.

Although the two vehicles were driving towards Ondangwa, Panduleni stopped to pick up a customer on the other side of the road. His car was bumped on the driver's side and both vehicles swayed off the road over the pavement where the customer was standing.

The accident happened near the University of Namibia's Hifikepunye Pohamba campus.

His next of kin have been informed. He was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

