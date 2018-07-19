South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Celebrates Mandela Day At Obed Mlaba Technical School

press release

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize celebrated the Mandela Day today with learners and teachers of Obed Mlaba Technical School at Inchanga near Durban where he donated mathematics and science laboratory kit and committed to build four brick classrooms in partnership with Ikusasa leAfrika Foundation to promote education in the rural community.

The school currently uses prefabricated walls which was an initiative of the community that started the school when their children were forced to travel about 30 kilometres to attend secondary schools in the nearby areas.

Today, Minister Mkhize also officially handed over a brick-walled building which comprises of a teachers' staff room, toilet and kitchen which was donated by the local Hillcrest Rotary Club.

Minister said: "Technical skills which require Mathematics and science are a key to growing our economy, now this area can produce many Mandelas".

He said the new developments in the school will encourage children in the rural community to finish their secondary education and follow in the foot steps of Dr Nelson Mandela and also to take up science and mathematics as subjects in school.

Following today's donations, support and commitments, Obed Mlaba Technical School will in the coming years boast 12 classrooms with brick walls, starting with the construction of four classrooms in the beginning of August 2018 as announced by the Minister.

International Mandela Day is celebrated around the world to encourage people to donate their time and resources for goodwill as an acknowledgement of Nelson Mandela's legacy and contribution to humanity.

Issued by: Department of Cooperative Governance