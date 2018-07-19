South Africa: DA Wants to Send the Army Into the Cape Flats - Communities, Not So Much

Photo: Democratic Alliance/Twitter

Democratic Alliance supporters bear signs saying 'The ANC is Killing Us' at the #SendTheArmyNow march in Cape Town.

analysis

Western Cape authorities have requested the deployment of the army to address violent crime on the Cape Flats on 13 occasions over the past six years. On Thursday, the DA is hoping for a case of 14th time lucky, as it leads a #SendTheArmyNow march from Nyanga to Manenberg making the same call to government. Former police minister Fikile Mbalula seemed in favour of the idea; current police minister Bheki Cele disagrees. Community groups in the affected areas, meanwhile, have some reservations.

It is time for national government to send in the army to deal with gangsterism, drugs and violence in the Cape Flats.

That is the view of the DA, and on Thursday 19 July the party expects to lead "thousands" of Cape Town residents in a march to Nyanga police station to amplify the call.

It is not a new idea. Western Cape Premier Helen Zille first asked former president Jacob Zuma to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to provincial crime hotspots in 2012.

Since then, Zille's spokesperson Michael Mpofu...