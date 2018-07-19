19 July 2018

South Africa: Dyantyi, Cronje Back in Lions Starting XV

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby quarter-final against the Jagaures at Ellis Park.

De Bruin made two changes to his starting XV to the one which beat the Bulls 38-12 last weekend.

Ross Cronje replaces the injured Nic Groom at scrumhalf, with the latter undergoing surgery for a broken hand on Tuesday. Groom will miss the remainder of the tournament.

In the only other change to the starting XV, Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi comes in at left wing which will see Courtnall Skosan move to the bench.

Prop Dylan Smith makes his way on to the bench after recovering from a calf strain sustained against the, as do Dillon Smit, the replacement scrumhalf.

Kick-off for Saturday's match is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van RooyenSubstitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Courtnall Skosan, 23 Howard Mnisi

Jaguares

TBA

