19 July 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kibarani-Makupa Causeway Re-Opened After Six Hours

Mombasa — The Kibarani Makupa Causeway that had been closed on Thursday morning has been re-opened back to the public after the Authorities ascertained it does not pose any threat.

A cargo train ferrying more than 100,000 litres of super petrol from Mombasa port had de-railed on an underpass below the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Police in the region ordered for the closure of that road after it was reported that one of the wagons had emptied its content on the rail posing a danger of fire outbreak.

They ordered motorist and pedestrian to use alternative routes to either reach the Mombasa Central Business District or get out of town.

The incident had occurred at around 4:30am and the road was closed at around 6:00am.

However, some six hours later, the police re-opened the road to the public after decanting the wagons that had derailed.

Coast Regional Traffic Commandant Emmanuel Okando told Capital FM News they have completed the exercise of decanting the wagons.

"We have decanted the petrol from the derailed wagons to petrol tankers. The place is now safe and thing are moving," he said.

Engineers from Kenya Railways and official from the National Environment Management Authority oversaw the decantation of petrol.

This is the second train to derail around the same place.

