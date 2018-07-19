South Africa: MEC Belinda Scott Participates in Mandela Day Activities

press release

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Finance Belinda Scott and KZNTreasury HoD Simiso Magagula today participated in a Mandela Day activity by painting and tilling the garden of Nhlalakahle Creche in Cliffdale, Ward 103 in eThekwini.

The MEC, her staff, community leadership and volunteers rolled up their sleeves, gird up their loins and painted the facilities which house 45 children and in the process the MEC brightened their day.

The MEC also made donations that included mattresses, chairs, nutritional items and many other amenities. The day was also made more special by local radio, Highway Radio which partnered and broadcasted for two hours in the venue while updating listeners on the activities.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury