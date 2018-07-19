19 July 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Zambian Leader Orders Arrest of Political Violence Instigators

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lusaka — Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Monday sent a strong message to instigators of political violence, saying they were criminals who must be arrested.

The Zambian leader said it was time the police moved and arrested anyone behind the violence whether they were from the governing party or opposition parties.

Addressing hundreds of supporters in Chawama constituency in Lusaka, the country's capital, to drum up support for the ruling party's candidate in the mayoral elections scheduled for July 26, he said all citizens should condemn violence that has plagued elections in the country.

"Those perpetrating violence are criminals, don't spare them, just arrest them," he told jubilant supporters.

The Zambian capital has witnessed a spate of violence ahead of the mayoral elections, especially between supporters of the governing party and the main opposition party.

He said acts of violence should not be tolerated as it was mainly the vulnerable people in society such as women and children who suffer, adding that Zambians should cherish the peace the country has enjoyed since independence. - Xinhua

Zambia

Comesa Summit Takes Off in Zambia

The 20th Summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Heads of State and Government kicks off… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.