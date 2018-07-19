19 July 2018

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: EPA Flexes Muscle

Tagged:

Related Topics

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor--Edited By Winston W. Parley

Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has with immediate effect fined Bea Mountain Mining Corporation the amount of US$99,999.99 to be paid into the Government of Liberia Revenue through the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

The EPA mandated dated 13 July says Bea Mountain Mining Corporation should pay the fine with an official receipt presented to EPA within 72 hours as of the receipt of the notice of fine.

The EPA through Executive Director Nathaniel Blama mandates the mining company to remediate the illegal effluence discharge within 15 days and provide drinking water for the affected communities in the meantime.

EPA further mandates that the company to commission a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) by an Independent Environmental Evaluator to determine compensation for the affected community.

The EPA communication informs Bea Mountain that failure to comply with the notice of violation within the stipulated period may lead to drastic penalties.

It says such penalties may include but not limited to additional fines, closure, imprisonment and or criminal prosecution where applicable.

The EPA has invoked Part V Section 61 Sub-section 1 of the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia regarding "Water Pollution Prohibited."

It states that any person who discharges or applies, or permits any person to dump or discharge, any poison, toxic, noxious, or obstructing matter, radioactive waste or other pollutant into any waters of Liberia, which is likely to cause harm to human health or aquatic environment in contravention of the water pollution control standards established under this Law shall be guilty of an offence.

Also has EPA cited Part VI Section 75 subsection 2 of the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia which speaks of "Protection of Rivers, Lakes and Wetlands."

The provision says no person shall deposit any substance in a river, lake, or wetland or in or under its bed, which is likely to have adverse environmental effects on the river, lake or wetland.

It cites Part V Section 56 sub-section 1 of the Environmental Protection and Management Law of Liberia concerning "Prohibition of Discharge of Hazardous Substances, Chemicals and Materials or Oil into the Environment and Spillers Liability."

The provision notes that no person shall discharge any hazardous substance, chemical, oil or mixture containing oil in any waters or any other segment of the environment except in accordance with guidelines prescribed by the Agency in consultation with the relevant Line Ministry.

Liberia

Over L$15 Billion Outside Banking System

The acting chairman of the Board of Governors and incoming Executive Governor of CBL, Nathaniel Patray, has revealed… Read more »

Read the original article on New Dawn.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.